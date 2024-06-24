Thursday at 8pm: The Mavericks – Moon & Stars

They’re a favorite band of ours since they formed in Miami back in 1989, the same year WNCW was born. We love their Americana/roots fusion of alternative and outlaw country, rock, blues, R&B and Tejano/Tex-Mex influences, and Raul Malo and the rest of the band are back with their 13th album. They’ve already got quite a full sound on their own, but they’re also joined by featured guests Sierra Ferrell, Maggie Rose, Nicole Atkins, and Max Abrams. It was recorded in Louisiana, Santa Fe, and their hometown of Nashville.