Thursday at 8pm: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country – Reflector

Anyone who knows the Nashville downtown music scene can figure out that Daniel Donato’s career was literally raised there: he grew up busking on Broadway, before playing regular gigs at Robert’s Western World with the Don Kelly Band. His 2nd album is some Cosmic Country indeed. As No Depression writes in their review, “The vibes are high, the psych-rock is countrified, and the guitar-playing is swaggering and confident.” Get to know what might be considered WNCW’s next favorite new act!

