© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

By Martin Anderson
Published November 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT

It’s the 74th studio album for this 90-year-old Red-Headed Stranger who was just On the Road Again through Simpsonville and comes back to Asheville on October 18th. It’s also his 2nd album of this year! This time he’s reworked 12 of his favorite songs, with the likes of Barry Bales (upright bass), Ron Block (banjo), Aubrey Haynie (fiddle), Rob Ickes (dobro), Josh Martin (acoustic guitar), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Seth Taylor (mandolin), Bobby Terry (acoustic guitar, gut string guitar), and Dan Tyminski (mandolin); backing vocals are provided by Wyatt Beard, Buddy Cannon, and Melonie Cannon.

Peak Of The Week™
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson