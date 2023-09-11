Thursday at 8pm:Steep Canyon Rangers – Morning Shift

One of our favorite bands calls Brevard and Asheville home, and they can now add Saluda to that list. Welcome to the first Rangers album with singer/songwriter/guitarist Aaron Burdett added to the lineup. Recorded in Bat Cave this year with Darrell Scott joining with production and additional guitar work, this one includes songs about Alabama, Glasgow, the changing West Asheville neighborhood, and Aaron’s giant plunge into the band’s scene. The rest of the band has Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar, and vocals.They gave a great live session in Studio B last Thursday (catch the video on WNCW’s Facebook page!)

