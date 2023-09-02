Thursday at 8pm: Son Volt – Day of the Doug

Doug Sahm: an oft-underrecognized Tex-Mex music pioneer, who was a member of the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornados. Son Volt’s Jay Farrar immersed himself in Sahm’s music during the COVID-19 pandemic, and found him to be “kind of a musical shapeshifter.” “From Tex-Mex to country to blues to San Antonio rhythm and blues to ‘60s pop to Cajun fiddle music. He’s always mostly following the inspiration – and then, occasionally, follows the money enough to find inspiration. He’s kind of a role model in that respect.” Check out this great tribute to him with Son Volt’s renderings of a dozen songs of his you may or may not know!