Thursday at 8pm: Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave

Perhaps ALL of us are brave in one way or another. And we’re featuring musicians throughout Black History Month that reflect upon the bravery of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other Black leaders. But Ponder was brave enough to leave her successful day job working in the public defender’s office in her hometown of Rochester, NY to devote herself full-time to sharing her powerful singing voice with the world. Her debut album blends R&B, blues, pop, moody trip-hop, and above all, that powerful voice. She recently performed in Asheville to great acclaim; keep your eye on this great one!

