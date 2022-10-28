Thursday 11/3 @ 8pm: The New Mastersounds – The Deplar Effect

After a two year hiatus, one of our favorite modern funk/soul/jazz bands is back! The Denver/UK/Spain band retreated to a new studio in the valley of an Icelandic peninsula, and the beautiful weather, stunning scenery, and coziness of their surroundings had a certain “effect” on them, as bandleader/guitarist Eddie Roberts said. Lamar Williams Jr. (son of The Allman Brothers’ 1972-1976 bassist Lamar Williams) sings vocals on seven of these cool tracks.