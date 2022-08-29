© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday 9/1 @8pm:Deslondes – Ways and Means

Published August 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Join us as Julian Booker spotlights this great new album Thursday between 8 and 9pm! Their Studio B session in July, in which they debuted some of these songs, remains one of our favorites of the year. "The Deslondes seem more in sync than ever, even as they stretch across rootsy Americana, ’70s psych, lo-fi garage rock, and some good old country-western...The deftness with which they morph and touch each sonic corner of their universe makes the album go down easy." - No Depression

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
