Thursday 9/1 @8pm:Deslondes – Ways and Means

Join us as Julian Booker spotlights this great new album Thursday between 8 and 9pm! Their Studio B session in July, in which they debuted some of these songs, remains one of our favorites of the year. "The Deslondes seem more in sync than ever, even as they stretch across rootsy Americana, ’70s psych, lo-fi garage rock, and some good old country-western...The deftness with which they morph and touch each sonic corner of their universe makes the album go down easy." - No Depression