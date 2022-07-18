Thursday at 8PM: Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – Carry Me Home

Recorded in 2011 at Levon’s great Midnight Ramble series at his barn in Woodstock, NY, this new release captures two of our favorites with their bands having a great time playing together. “It never crossed my mind that it might be the last time we’d see each other,” says Staples. “He was so full of life and so happy that week. He was the same old Levon I’d always known, just a beautiful spirit inside and out.” “My dad built The Midnight Rambles to restore his spirit, his voice, and his livelihood,” says Helm’s daughter, Amy, who sang backup vocals with her father and Staples at their performance. “He’d risen back up from all that had laid him down, and to have Mavis come sing and sanctify that stage was the ultimate triumph for him.”