We fell in love with his 2019 album “Between the Country”, with its beautiful imagery and warm sound reminiscent of early John Prine. This new one also centers for the most part around his Eastern Kentucky homelands, and was recorded on reel-to-reel tapes in short spurts over the course of two years, with producer Andrija Tokic (Phosphorescent, Alabama Shakes, Hurray For the Riff Raff.)