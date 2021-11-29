Peak of the Week 12/2: (Various Artists): Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Vol. 2

Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Tyler Childers and others pay tribute to one of their favorites. You can tell through these covers how absolutely beloved Prine is throughout the Americana music community. Proceeds from the album will benefit twelve different non-profit organizations, one selected by each of the featured artists. And by the way, it’s an emphatic YES, we guess they oughta name a drink after him!