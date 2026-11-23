At the center of this jazz piano trio is Steve Okonski, who, when he’s not playing keys for Durand Jones and the Indications, is living in Asheville. He’s released some sweet albums over the past few years, including this one with Indications bandmate Aaron Frazer on drums, and bassist Michael Isvara “Ish” Montgomery. Anyone who caught the War on Drugs on tour this year might have seen them as the opening act. Looks like they’ll also release a highly anticipated 2027 LP3.