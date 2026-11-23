Revenant is a love letter from Murphy Campbell to her Appalachian ancestors. It is a collection of over a dozen ballads from women in her Mitchell and Yancey County-based family tree; as she writes, "My family settled in western North Carolina centuries ago, bringing songs with them that had already been passed down for generations. Revenant will be an album of twelve ballads from my family and the surrounding Appalachian mountain community. I recorded them in my own style in the historic Kona church in Mitchell County, where my family settled." Each ballad bears a story and connection to the arduous lives of her people - tales passed down for generations with care. Murphy plays the banjo and shruti box here; joining her are Riley Baugus on guitar, tenor guitar, dulcimer and viola (and he also produced this), Trevor McKenzie on fiddle, Grey Hyatt on bass, and John Payne on light percussion.