Good Dogs is the 10th studio album by beloved indie-folk artist Trampled by Turtles, and a gorgeous tribute to all the complexities that life has to offer. As award-winning author Thomas McGuane put it, "This is such forceful, compelling music that it's tempting to just move your feet and stop thinking, which would be to lose the undercurrent of emotionally complex lyrics of love and heartbreak, a fight with time, and a melancholy attachment to our fleeting lives." With this release, the band is focused on encouraging truly communal experiences, from allowing independent record stores to sell the record early and advocating for the importance of public radio (thanks y’all!), to championing national parks and land conservation efforts.