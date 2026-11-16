Wednesday 11/18: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Na Dem

An internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and activist, and the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun Kuti returns with a bold record that pushes the boundaries of contemporary Afrobeat. At its core, Na Dem is a fierce critique of the political and social decay of contemporary society. The album denounces the corruption plaguing the modern world while delivering an urgent and empowering message: don’t fall into the traps of a system that has become deeply corrupt. “We are living in times where corruption tries to define our reality. This album is a call to resist, to stay awake, and to hold onto humanity”, Seun says. He took over leadership of Fela’s band Egypt 80 at the age of 14, following his father’s death in 1997. WNCW fans may also be familiar with Seun’s older brother Femi Kuti, also from Nigeria.