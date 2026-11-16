Tuesday 11/17: Muireann Bradley – Blackwood Pew

Muireann (pronounced “MOOR-un”) Bradley began releasing some beautiful acoustic Piedmont-style blues just a few years ago, while still a teenager. "Over the past few years, Donegal singer Muireann Bradley has become a shining light of a new generation of blues and folk. With a piercing voice and unique arrangements of genre classics, she approaches her source material with both reverence and experimentation." - Rolling Stone. Known for her inventive interpretations of traditional standards, this six-track EP also includes three originals. It takes its name from the guitar at the heart of every recording: handcrafted from Australian Blackwood reclaimed from a 200-year-old church pew in Tasmania.