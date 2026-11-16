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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 11/17: Muireann Bradley – Blackwood Pew

By Martin Anderson
Published November 16, 2026 at 8:17 AM EST

Muireann (pronounced “MOOR-un”) Bradley began releasing some beautiful acoustic Piedmont-style blues just a few years ago, while still a teenager. "Over the past few years, Donegal singer Muireann Bradley has become a shining light of a new generation of blues and folk. With a piercing voice and unique arrangements of genre classics, she approaches her source material with both reverence and experimentation." - Rolling Stone. Known for her inventive interpretations of traditional standards, this six-track EP also includes three originals. It takes its name from the guitar at the heart of every recording: handcrafted from Australian Blackwood reclaimed from a 200-year-old church pew in Tasmania.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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