Thursday 11/19: Wynonna – The Hard Truth

Country icon Wynonna Judd has moved in a very different direction from the sound you likely associate with her. Pain threaded with joy is the sound of survival. On The Hard Truth, Wynonna isn’t letting go of either one, carrying everything she’s endured and reinventing herself as an artist. This ten-track tribute to deep sorrow and dogged persistence strips away layer after layer of the lush production that defined Wynonna’s previous recordings, delivering in its place her most personal and powerful work yet. The album has a major contributor in the form of producer Cactus Moser, Wynonna’s partner in music and life. The two first became friends after meeting on her 1990 tour, when Moser’s band Highway 101 opened for her. Recalling that tour, he says, “At sound check, I’d watch her singing those songs more freely and less like the records, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” Wynonna and Moser shared songwriting duties on The Hard Truth. Guests include The War and Treaty, Patterson Hood, and Iron & Wine.