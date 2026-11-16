Monday 11/16: Eddie 9V – Down Here

We hope you enjoyed our live Studio B session with Eddie 9V last Friday! Like his previous albums, his new one draws on a wide range of influences, including soul, blues, country, gospel, and folk, to create something timeless. You can certainly hear his Southern lineage inspirations like The Allman Brothers, Al Green, Freddie King and Tony Joe White. For Down Here, he teamed up with Dan Auerbach at Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville, where Eddie was joined by fellow soul-blues guitarist Marcus King and veteran songwriters Pat McLaughlin (Bonnie Raitt, John Prine, Tanya Tucker) and Daniel Tashian (Lee Ann Womack, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Turner), for songwriting collaborations and more. “I write all the time but it was the first time I’ve ever done a writing session in Nashville,” says Eddie, who brought 30 of his own songs to the table. “I didn’t know who we would be writing with each day, but Dan would just say ‘Just meet me here at 10’ and we would start. You’re dealing with songwriters that are top of their game, and that was incredible for me. I learnt to focus solely on the writing.”