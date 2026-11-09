Thursday 11/12: Josh Rouse – Museums and Women

Recorded in Nashville with longtime production partner Brad Jones (Chuck Prophet, Hayes Carll), Josh Rouse’s latest album finds him capturing the drifters, dreamers, and passing strangers who slip in and out of our lives, and finding himself somewhere in the frame too. Museums and Women is Rouse at his most hopeful and romantic, balancing casual poetry with wry humor across a collection of characters who are searching but never desperate, longing but never lonely.