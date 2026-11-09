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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 11/12: Josh Rouse – Museums and Women

By Martin Anderson
Published November 9, 2026 at 8:32 AM EST

Recorded in Nashville with longtime production partner Brad Jones (Chuck Prophet, Hayes Carll), Josh Rouse’s latest album finds him capturing the drifters, dreamers, and passing strangers who slip in and out of our lives, and finding himself somewhere in the frame too. Museums and Women is Rouse at his most hopeful and romantic, balancing casual poetry with wry humor across a collection of characters who are searching but never desperate, longing but never lonely.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson