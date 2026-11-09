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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 11/9: Charlie Parr – Rooming House

By Martin Anderson
Published November 9, 2026 at 8:39 AM EST

Folk/blues great Charlie Parr has released this conceptual folk opera that chronicles the lives of Upper Midwesterners through his quietly raucous, deeply rooted, and empathetic Piedmont-style blues. These are songs of lost memories and hardship, but also of the improvised acts of kindness that help neighbors make do during tough financial times. Joined by celebrated drummer and fellow Minnesotan Dave King (The Bad Plus, Happy Apple), Parr cements his role as one of the great troubadours of our time with an album that becomes its own small yet profound offering of care. Charlie performs Wednesday evening at Eulogy in Asheville, with Maisy Owen opening.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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