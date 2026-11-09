Monday 11/9: Charlie Parr – Roaming House

Folk/blues great Charlie Parr has released this conceptual folk opera that chronicles the lives of Upper Midwesterners through his quietly raucous, deeply rooted, and empathetic Piedmont-style blues. These are songs of lost memories and hardship, but also of the improvised acts of kindness that help neighbors make do during tough financial times. Joined by celebrated drummer and fellow Minnesotan Dave King (The Bad Plus, Happy Apple), Parr cements his role as one of the great troubadours of our time with an album that becomes its own small yet profound offering of care. Charlie performs Wednesday evening at Eulogy in Asheville, with Maisy Owen opening.