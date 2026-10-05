Monday 10/5: Rhiannon Giddens – Hope is the Thing With Feathers

Giddens and her long-time musical collaborator and writing partner, Dirk Powell, co-produced this new album, recorded live and engineered and mixed at The Cypress House in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Blending several originals with versions of traditional folk or old-time songs, Giddens and her collaborators deliver a beacon of hope in our dark time. WNCW fans will appreciate the wonderful diversity of roots styles here, thanks to Powell’s Cajun and Delta blues fiddle and guitar work, Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu, and Giddens’ banjo and vocal prowess.