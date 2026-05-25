Monday 5/25: The New Quintet – Some Ya Do, Some Ya Don’t

Traditional folk tunes, original compositions by member Nicholas Edward Williams, who recently moved to Asheville, banjo and clarinet together… this album is right up WNCW’s alley. Cody Ray (Guitar, Lap Steel, Bass, Vocals), Emma Dubose (Fiddle, Vocals), Nicholas Edward Williams (Guitar, Banjo, Vocals), Jade Watts (Upright Bass, Guitar, Vocals) & Gordon Inman (Clarinet, Vocals). Upcoming shows of theirs in our area include the Martha Bassett Show in Elkin on Thursday June 4th, and Leveller Brewing in Weaverville on Friday June 5th. (By the way, we air The Martha Bassett show on Saturdays at 6am and Wednesdays at 1am.)

