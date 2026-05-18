Wednesday 5/20: Mikaela Davis – Graceland Way

The latest release from singer/songwriter/harpist Mikaela Davis ties a neo-western future back to the lineage of Laurel Canyon, the mythos of Elvis’s Graceland, and Paul Simon’s restless reinvention. A key collaborator on this is guitarist and co-songwriter John Lee Shannon. “The songs were written from our personal experience, but together they tell the arc of humanity,” she says. “The album tells the story of a character that any listener can identify with.”