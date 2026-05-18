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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 5/20: Mikaela Davis – Graceland Way

By Martin Anderson
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:12 AM EDT

The latest release from singer/songwriter/harpist Mikaela Davis ties a neo-western future back to the lineage of Laurel Canyon, the mythos of Elvis’s Graceland, and Paul Simon’s restless reinvention. A key collaborator on this is guitarist and co-songwriter John Lee Shannon. “The songs were written from our personal experience, but together they tell the arc of humanity,” she says. “The album tells the story of a character that any listener can identify with.”

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson