Tuesday 5/19: Jim Lauderdale – Country Super Hits Vol. 2

Jim Lauderdale embodies the sound of American roots music for listeners around the world. A 2025 inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Lauderdale also received the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award ten years ago. He will release his 38th and 39th albums in 2026: Country Super Hits Volume 2 and a bluegrass collection, The Birds Know. We also know him as just a good friend of ours who grew up in nearby Due West, SC, and Flat Rock, NC.