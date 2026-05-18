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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 5/19: Jim Lauderdale – Country Super Hits Vol. 2

By Martin Anderson
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:14 AM EDT

Jim Lauderdale embodies the sound of American roots music for listeners around the world. A 2025 inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Lauderdale also received the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award ten years ago. He will release his 38th and 39th albums in 2026: Country Super Hits Volume 2 and a bluegrass collection, The Birds Know. We also know him as just a good friend of ours who grew up in nearby Due West, SC, and Flat Rock, NC.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson