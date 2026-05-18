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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 5/18: Tanasi – Tanasi

By Martin Anderson
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:17 AM EDT

We’re glad to have the latest project of Western NC’s Anya Hinkle, Billy Cardine, and Mary Lucey — Tanasi. Perhaps you’ve already gotten to know this trio of “worldgrass” musicians. As they describe it, their music “follows the invisible threads that connect cultures, landscapes, and hearts—from Nepal’s high plateaus and South African villages to the mountains of Appalachia—celebrating the shared human rhythms that surface wherever people gather to sing, dance, grieve, and love. Together they represent an eclectic variety of regional acts over the past 20+ years, including Tellico, the Biscuit Burners, Lovers Leap, and Acoustic Syndicate. Songwriters on this new release, aside from traditional Appalachian and Nigerian tunes, include Jimmy Cliff, Shambhujeet Baskota and Bidhan Acharya, George Harrison, and the three members.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson