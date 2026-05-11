Wednesday 5/13: Jose Gonzalez – Against the Dying of the Light

In this fifth album from the artist who also performs under the name Junip, Gonzalez touches on sobering topics like the possible mass destruction of human life caused by the improper functions of Artificial Intelligence and other contemporary technologies… But he does so with such a soft, inviting singing voice! His lush, warm acoustic guitar flourishes are in fine form again here, too, as he sings in English (mostly), Swedish (he grew up in Sweden), and Spanish (his parents were exiled from Argentina). As Steve Horowitz writes for Pop Matters, “González knows one does not have to stay put and do nothing when bad things are happening. He wants the listener to relax so the person can embrace their essential self and create a better future.”