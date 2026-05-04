Wednesday 5/6: Ziggy Marley – Brightside

It’s the first album in 8 years for Ziggy, and a bit of an introspective one for him, as he explores ideas of healing, compassion, and perspective. It features friends Trombone Shorty, Sheila E., Nikka Costa, and Jake Shimabukuro. This one was recorded at 432 Hz, instead of the standard 440. Why? “Because it's standard. We don't want anything standard. We don't want to follow anybody’s rules. We were always searching for the higher musical vibration that can connect more to people, y’know? So 432Hz came up, and I tried it for some shows and rehearsals, and it sounded good. From my point of view, I can see a different connection with the audience at that frequency. And that frequency probably changed me too, how it vibrates with me, and how I relate it back to the crowd. I think the whole world should change to 432Hz now. You can put that in the headline!” Notice the difference?