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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 5/6: Ziggy Marley – Brightside

By Martin Anderson
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:16 AM EDT

It’s the first album in 8 years for Ziggy, and a bit of an introspective one for him, as he explores ideas of healing, compassion, and perspective. It features friends Trombone Shorty, Sheila E., Nikka Costa, and Jake Shimabukuro. This one was recorded at 432 Hz, instead of the standard 440. Why? “Because it's standard. We don't want anything standard. We don't want to follow anybody’s rules. We were always searching for the higher musical vibration that can connect more to people, y’know? So 432Hz came up, and I tried it for some shows and rehearsals, and it sounded good. From my point of view, I can see a different connection with the audience at that frequency. And that frequency probably changed me too, how it vibrates with me, and how I relate it back to the crowd. I think the whole world should change to 432Hz now. You can put that in the headline!” Notice the difference?

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson