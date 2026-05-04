Monday 5/4: Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band – Time

It’s Taj Mahal! We’re excited to share with you this strong album of soul, roots, folk, reggae, and blues from one of the cornerstone architects of American music. Originally recorded in 2010 alongside Taj’s longtime collaborators the Phantom Blues Band — a three-decade partnership responsible for GRAMMY-winning albums Señor Blues (1997) and Shoutin’ in Key (2000) — Time captures a shared musical language refined across decades. The sessions featured Tony Braunagel (drums), Larry Fulcher (bass), and Johnny Lee Schell (guitar), who also produced the album alongside Berkowitz. Additional musicians include New Orleans piano great Jon Cleary and organist Mick Weaver. “I think it's important that people get to hear this kind of music at this particular time,” Mahal says. “I've always played the music that I want on every album, and what we're doing, essentially, is showing people that, just because you didn't hear a song when it came out, does not mean it isn’t good.”