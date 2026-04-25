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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 4/30: Benjamin Tod – Vengeance & Grace

By Martin Anderson
Published April 25, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT

Great songwriting here on this new Americana album that is a “dual-version” release: one with his band, and one solo. (Let us know which you like better as you get to know it!) With the arrival of their first child into the world, Tod and his partner and Lost Dog Street Band bandmate Ashley Mae announced the indefinite hiatus of Lost Dog and the arrival of a brand new touring outfit for 2026: Benjamin Tod & The Inline Six. Beginning in April, Tod and his new honky-tonk band will headline shows coast to coast until they wrap it up with shows in Asheville and Knoxville in October.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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