Monday 4/27: New singles by Drivin’ n Cryin’, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and ISMAY (each with shows in our area this Spring)

Kevn Kinney says this about DnC’s new single: "Walking my dogs along the train tracks here in Scottdale, Georgia in the shadow of the US Steel fabrication plant I get to focus on the past 40 years of travel and stage. Walking trails that look like dead ends … but my dogs keeping wanting more and so I follow and there it is — another path hidden before me. But plain to see now you gotta keep going. The first line 'I went in all or nothing’ is a commitment that millions of musicians around the world struggle with. Do we teeter with a foot in both worlds or do we commit to this undertow?" Drivin’ n Cryin’ play Greenville, Charlotte and Asheville in June, including The Foundry on the 5th, opening for Cracker. Aaron Lee Tasjan has a new album coming out July 17th (Get Over It, Underdog), and it might be his most inspiring one to date, thanks in part to the sage wisdom of his mentor, the late Todd Snider. Tasjan will be at Hot Eye Photography in Spartanburg on Thursday May 7th, and the Spring Skunk Festival on Friday May 8th. ISMAY is the work of Avery Hellman, who is, among other things, a rancher, podcaster, poet, and now cofounder of a new record label (Fossil Records, with Margo Cilker.) This single of theirs is on a new album coming out June 12th, plus we get to welcome ISMAY to Studio B on May 20th!