Monday 4/20: B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100: Celebrating the King of the Blues
The centennial anniversary of B.B. King and Lucille is certainly worth celebrating big time! The King was born in September of 1925, and when Joe Bonamassa realized there hadn’t been a tribute big enough to match his impact on the blues world, he helped assemble this 32-track collection of over 50 artists, including Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Clapton, Keb’ Mo’, Marc Broussard, Shemekia Copeland, Marcus King, and of course the great Buddy Guy.