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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 4/20: B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100: Celebrating the King of the Blues

By Martin Anderson
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT

The centennial anniversary of B.B. King and Lucille is certainly worth celebrating big time! The King was born in September of 1925, and when Joe Bonamassa realized there hadn’t been a tribute big enough to match his impact on the blues world, he helped assemble this 32-track collection of over 50 artists, including Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Clapton, Keb’ Mo’, Marc Broussard, Shemekia Copeland, Marcus King, and of course the great Buddy Guy.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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