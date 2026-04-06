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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 4/8: Various Artists: Old No. 1 Revisited

By Martin Anderson
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:35 AM EDT

Guy Clark's landmark album, Old No. 1, introduced the Texas songwriter to listeners in 1975. While not a commercial success by any stretch, the album was highly praised by the press. "L.A. Freeway," "Desperados Waiting for a Train," "Rita Ballou," "Texas 1947," "Let Him Roll," and "That Old Time Feeling" soon became instant classics. Now, 50 years later, Guy Clark LLC's Truly Handmade Records releases this tribute, a track-by-track homage featuring some of country and Americana's finest. Check out these covers by Margo Price, Jade Bird, Sarah Jarosz, Erin Rae, Brennen Leigh, Logan Ledger, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Andrew Combs with Rodney Crowell, Kelsey Waldon, and Caroline Randall Williams.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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