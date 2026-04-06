Wednesday 4/8: Various Artists: Old No. 1 Revisited

Guy Clark's landmark album, Old No. 1, introduced the Texas songwriter to listeners in 1975. While not a commercial success by any stretch, the album was highly praised by the press. "L.A. Freeway," "Desperados Waiting for a Train," "Rita Ballou," "Texas 1947," "Let Him Roll," and "That Old Time Feeling" soon became instant classics. Now, 50 years later, Guy Clark LLC's Truly Handmade Records releases this tribute, a track-by-track homage featuring some of country and Americana's finest. Check out these covers by Margo Price, Jade Bird, Sarah Jarosz, Erin Rae, Brennen Leigh, Logan Ledger, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Andrew Combs with Rodney Crowell, Kelsey Waldon, and Caroline Randall Williams.

