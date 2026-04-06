Tuesday 4/7: Courtney Barnett – Creature of Habit

The Australian singer/songwriter/rocker sometimes exhibits a few traits of being a “creature of habit” – who among us doesn’t? Hers might include issues that show up in some of her songwriting: self-paralysis, indecision, and other aspects of depression. But a look at her 20-year career shows a wonderful evolution of musical influences, brilliant songwriting, and growing self-love, no better represented than in this new album. Oh, and among the changes she’s made in her life, she’s moved from her Melbourne, Australia home to Los Angeles.

