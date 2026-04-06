© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 4/7: Courtney Barnett – Creature of Habit

By Martin Anderson
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:38 AM EDT

The Australian singer/songwriter/rocker sometimes exhibits a few traits of being a “creature of habit” – who among us doesn’t? Hers might include issues that show up in some of her songwriting: self-paralysis, indecision, and other aspects of depression. But a look at her 20-year career shows a wonderful evolution of musical influences, brilliant songwriting, and growing self-love, no better represented than in this new album. Oh, and among the changes she’s made in her life, she’s moved from her Melbourne, Australia home to Los Angeles.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson