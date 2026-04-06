Thursday 4/9: Blue Highway – Live at ETSU

Jason Burleson, Gary Hultman, Shawn Lane, Tim Stafford, and Wayne Taylor are celebrating their band’s 30th anniversary with their first live album! And it was recorded just up the road from us at East Tennessee State University’s Powell Recital Hall in March 2025. They’re joined by guests from the bluegrass world, including Barry Bales, Sierra Hull, and Justin Moses. The band has won 32 IBMA Awards, has been nominated for three Grammys, and their albums regularly top the bluegrass charts.

