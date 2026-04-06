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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 4/9: Blue Highway – Live at ETSU

By Martin Anderson
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:32 AM EDT

Jason Burleson, Gary Hultman, Shawn Lane, Tim Stafford, and Wayne Taylor are celebrating their band’s 30th anniversary with their first live album! And it was recorded just up the road from us at East Tennessee State University’s Powell Recital Hall in March 2025. They’re joined by guests from the bluegrass world, including Barry Bales, Sierra Hull, and Justin Moses. The band has won 32 IBMA Awards, has been nominated for three Grammys, and their albums regularly top the bluegrass charts.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson