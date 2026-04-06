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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 4/6: Charley Crockett – Age of the Ram

By Martin Anderson
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:40 AM EDT

The ever-prolific Charley Crockett has released this 20-song finale to his trilogy of albums, following Lonesome Drifter and Dollar A Day, each of which were released last year (and ranked #5 and #10, respectively, in WNCW Listeners’ Top 100 of 2025.) “The Sagebrush Trilogy has always been about a man trying to find his name in this world. Lonesome Drifter was the wanderer—boots full of highway dust, chasing a song and a dollar. Dollar A Day was the rustler. A man learning what hunger will make you do. Now the Age of the Ram tells the story of the outlaw. The kind that don’t set out to be a legend, but winds up one anyway.”

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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