Monday 4/6: Charley Crockett – Age of the Ram

The ever-prolific Charley Crockett has released this 20-song finale to his trilogy of albums, following Lonesome Drifter and Dollar A Day, each of which were released last year (and ranked #5 and #10, respectively, in WNCW Listeners’ Top 100 of 2025.) “The Sagebrush Trilogy has always been about a man trying to find his name in this world. Lonesome Drifter was the wanderer—boots full of highway dust, chasing a song and a dollar. Dollar A Day was the rustler. A man learning what hunger will make you do. Now the Age of the Ram tells the story of the outlaw. The kind that don’t set out to be a legend, but winds up one anyway.”

