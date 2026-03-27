Tuesday 3/31: Alexis P. Suter Band, featuring Garth Hudson – Just Stay Live

Have you heard Alexis P. Suter’s amazingly powerful, wonderfully soulful voice? She and her band performed one night in 2011 at The Falcon in Marlboro, New York, and that recording has just been polished up and released. The power trio of guitarist Jimmy Bennett, drummer Ray Grappone, and bassist Peter Bennett lay down the groove like a heavy-duty Rhythm and Blues machine, and vocalist Vicki Bell rounds out the group. Garth Hudson, the legendary keyboardist for The Band, joined them throughout this performance, and they release this recording in tribute to him, a year after his passing.