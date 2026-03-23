Wednesday 3/25: The Youngers – Dreaming

Formed in 1999, the Philadelphia indie-rock band has built a long-running career across Americana, AAA, and non-commercial radio stations like WNCW. This new one was recorded at The Loft in Chicago, which Wilco fans are likely familiar with, and captures Todd Notobartolo (vocals, guitars, and mandolin), Randy Krater (bass, vocals, and piano), Matt Thren (guitars and keys), and Bruce Kissinger (drums) sounding tighter and bolder than ever. “Notobartolo continues to write with plainspoken eloquence about folks facing tough times.” --Nick Cristiano, The Philadelphia Inquirer