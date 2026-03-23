© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 3/25: The Youngers – Dreaming

By Martin Anderson
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT

Formed in 1999, the Philadelphia indie-rock band has built a long-running career across Americana, AAA, and non-commercial radio stations like WNCW. This new one was recorded at The Loft in Chicago, which Wilco fans are likely familiar with, and captures Todd Notobartolo (vocals, guitars, and mandolin), Randy Krater (bass, vocals, and piano), Matt Thren (guitars and keys), and Bruce Kissinger (drums) sounding tighter and bolder than ever. “Notobartolo continues to write with plainspoken eloquence about folks facing tough times.” --Nick Cristiano, The Philadelphia Inquirer

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson