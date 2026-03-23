Tuesday 3/24: The Garrett Boys – It Runs Deep

The Garrett Boys — brothers Stephen and Russell Garrett, joined by Stephen’s son, Carter – hail from Overton County in East Tennessee, on land that’s been in their family for generations (Carter’s being the ninth) Produced by Ray Kennedy (Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams), It Runs Deep contains elements of bluegrass, folk, and country, and is, as Stephen says, “an album about the sound of our land and the song of its people.” The Garrett Boys will be live in Studio B next Tuesday the 31st at 4pm!