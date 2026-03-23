Thursday 3/26: Matt the Electrician – Two new singles for Opening Day

Matt Sever, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and perhaps electrician, is apparently also a major league baseball fan! He’s releasing a 45 of two new singles about America’s favorite pastime in time for MLB’s Opening Day on Thursday. If only he had a third single: not only would we include it with our usual 3-song debut, he’d have bases loaded! But he’s releasing two to fit on a new vinyl 45 (also available digitally, via Bandcamp: https://matttheelectrician.bandcamp.com/album/lets-play-two.)