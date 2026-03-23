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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/26: Matt the Electrician – Two new singles for Opening Day

By Martin Anderson
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT

Matt Sever, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and perhaps electrician, is apparently also a major league baseball fan! He’s releasing a 45 of two new singles about America’s favorite pastime in time for MLB’s Opening Day on Thursday. If only he had a third single: not only would we include it with our usual 3-song debut, he’d have bases loaded! But he’s releasing two to fit on a new vinyl 45 (also available digitally, via Bandcamp: https://matttheelectrician.bandcamp.com/album/lets-play-two.)

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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