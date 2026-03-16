Wednesday 3/18: Thomm Jutz -- Ring-A-Bellin’

The Nashville musician is one of Music City’s busiest, with a prolific body of work alongside Tim Stafford, Eric Brace, the late Peter Cooper, and others. He studied classical guitar at the Conservatory of Music in Stuttgart and earned a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies from East Tennessee State, where his thesis focused on Grammy-winning songwriter Norman Blake. He’s produced records for the likes of Mac Wiseman, Nanci Griffith, and Todd Snider. Thomm explores Jungian psychology on this newest album of his, which also has a companion hardback book version -- Ring-A-Bellin' (out April 3). It's heady, yes, but given Thomm's mechanical German mind, it's digestible. The album features a number of recognizable names to WNCW fans: Tammy Rogers, Tim O’Brien, Mike Compton, and Laura Boosinger, among others. We enjoyed hosting him in Studio B last Thursday, when he talked about it with Joe Greene (available for viewing on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wncw887)