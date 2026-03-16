Thursday 3/19: Colton Bowlin – Grandpa’s Mill

Raised on the Kentucky–Tennessee state line, Colton Bowlin grew up immersed in the work ethic and storytelling traditions of small-town life, spending his days learning from his grandfather and his nights writing songs. Rooted in classic country but shaped by a wide range of influences, Bowlin writes with an honest focus on love, family, faith, and the challenges of navigating life’s changes. "With vocals that at times conjure up memories of a Purgatory-era Childers, Bowlin’s music proves that he is wise beyond his years as he chronicles the trials and tribulations of life in Appalachia and beyond through his songs." (Whiskey Riff)