© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/19: Colton Bowlin – Grandpa’s Mill

By Martin Anderson
Published March 16, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT

Raised on the Kentucky–Tennessee state line, Colton Bowlin grew up immersed in the work ethic and storytelling traditions of small-town life, spending his days learning from his grandfather and his nights writing songs. Rooted in classic country but shaped by a wide range of influences, Bowlin writes with an honest focus on love, family, faith, and the challenges of navigating life’s changes"With vocals that at times conjure up memories of a Purgatory-era Childers, Bowlin’s music proves that he is wise beyond his years as he chronicles the trials and tribulations of life in Appalachia and beyond through his songs." (Whiskey Riff)

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson