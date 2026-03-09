© 2026 WNCW
Wednesday 3/11: Jenn Grant – Queen of the Strait

By Martin Anderson
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:17 AM EDT

Celebrate International Women’s Month with our New Tunes at 2 lineup this week! This is the 10th full-length album from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia artist Jenn Grant. Co-produced with Joshua Van Tassel (Bahamas, Christine Bougie, Doug Paisley) and longtime collaborator Daniel Ledwell, it’s a modern-day classic of country and Americana, elevated by Jenn’s unmistakable pop-infused charm. As she describes it, “Many of these songs and stories encapsulate the journeys I shared with my brother, travelling between our two parents after a tumultuous separation. We witnessed our mother build a new life; from heartbreak to yielding a sense of adventure and magic in the years that followed. It is about life and death, the importance of grieving well, childhood, parenthood, love, abuse, and formation. It’s a tribute to my ancestors and a reflection that love is eternal, and it is everything.”

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
