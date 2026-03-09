Wednesday 3/11: Jenn Grant – Queen of the Strait

Celebrate International Women’s Month with our New Tunes at 2 lineup this week! This is the 10th full-length album from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia artist Jenn Grant. Co-produced with Joshua Van Tassel (Bahamas, Christine Bougie, Doug Paisley) and longtime collaborator Daniel Ledwell, it’s a modern-day classic of country and Americana, elevated by Jenn’s unmistakable pop-infused charm. As she describes it, “Many of these songs and stories encapsulate the journeys I shared with my brother, travelling between our two parents after a tumultuous separation. We witnessed our mother build a new life; from heartbreak to yielding a sense of adventure and magic in the years that followed. It is about life and death, the importance of grieving well, childhood, parenthood, love, abuse, and formation. It’s a tribute to my ancestors and a reflection that love is eternal, and it is everything.”