Tuesday 3/10: Goodnight Moonshine – Business Unusual

Molly Venter (Red Molly) and Eben Pariser (Roosevelt Dime) are a couple, both on and off the stage. This is their third album, but they’re new to us. We’re getting to know them this week though, as we’ll also have them live in Studio B on Wednesday! Venter has made a name for herself as a songwriter and also writes a weekly column on Patreon.com. Producer/guitarist Eben Pariser has 8 studio records under his belt for himself and other artists. He conceived of and launched the record label, Equitone Records, in 2023. He is currently building a progressive guitar-driven jazz trio with Ryan Sands (Christian Sands) and Austin Phillips. They’ll be performing in Cornelius, NC (just north of Charlotte) on Thursday, the 12th, with Seth Walker.