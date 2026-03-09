© 2026 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday 3/9: Michelle David and the True-Tones – Soul Woman

By Martin Anderson
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:24 AM EDT

Celebrate International Women’s Month with our New Tunes at 2 lineup this week! Renowned US-Dutch gospel-soul powerhouse Michelle David and The True-tones mark a bold new chapter with their forthcoming album, Soul Woman, out on Record Kicks. Building on the critical acclaim of 2024’s Brothers and Sisters, a record that held a mirror up to the world's complexities, the new LP Soul Woman turns inward — a deeply personal exploration of identity, healing, and spiritual resilience. “How can I ask others to take time to reflect on their lives if I’m not doing the same myself?” Michelle asks. Fans of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby Womack, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and Diana Ross & The Supremes will certainly want to get to know this one!

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
