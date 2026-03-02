© 2026 WNCW
Wednesday 3/4: Organ Fairchild – BOOM!

By Martin Anderson
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:26 AM EST

Following their previous album of covers appropriately titled Songs We Didn’t Write, the trio Organ Fairchild (Joe Bellanti- organ and keyboards, Corey Kertzie- drums and percussion, and Dave Ruch- guitar) worked with Justin Guip (Hot Tuna, Levon Helm), who recorded, mixed, and co-produced this album of originals. “Organ Fairchild sits at the intersection of Booker T & the MG’s and Phish as the trio uses the classic organ trio style as a foundation, before pushing out into the unknown with prog-like changes and fluid strolling grooves throughout BOOM!” (Glide Magazine)

