Tuesday 3/3: Iron & Wine – Hen’s Teeth

Hen’s Teeth arrives fully formed but sits as a sibling record, of sorts, to 2024’s acclaimed and Grammy-nominated Light Verse. Its seeds were sewn over multiple sessions in the foothills of Los Angeles over the last few years, with studio owner/engineer Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan, Sheryl Crow) at the helm. The record features many familiar names from the Iron & Wine universe - David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Tyler Chester, Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane, and Paul Cartwright – lending their talents to a collection of songs that, while complementary in nature, had their own distinct feel. Some early listeners draw comparisons to Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks.