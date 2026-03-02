© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 3/3: Iron & Wine – Hen’s Teeth

By Martin Anderson
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:28 AM EST

Hen’s Teeth arrives fully formed but sits as a sibling record, of sorts, to 2024’s acclaimed and Grammy-nominated Light Verse. Its seeds were sewn over multiple sessions in the foothills of Los Angeles over the last few years, with studio owner/engineer Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan, Sheryl Crow) at the helm. The record features many familiar names from the Iron & Wine universe - David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Tyler Chester, Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane, and Paul Cartwright – lending their talents to a collection of songs that, while complementary in nature, had their own distinct feel. Some early listeners draw comparisons to Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson