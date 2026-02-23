Tuesday 2/24: The Infamous Stringdusters – 20/20

It’s been 20 years since the inception of The Infamous Stringdusters, the Grammy Award-winning ensemble who blend their love for bluegrass, rock, and fiery james together in album after album. To celebrate their anniversary, the groundbreaking jam-grass quintet is releasing 20/20. Twenty brand new songs for twenty years. “We’ve been around for 20 years, and I feel like we’re putting more into our music — both writing and the live shows — than we ever have,” says banjoist Chris Pandolfi. “And the reality is, that you do need to step a little harder on the gas to get the same results — it takes real intention.” “The creativity and discovery is never-ending,” dobroist Andy Hall adds. “If you keep the art, the music, your instrument and playing in focus, it’s infinitely-deep.”