Thursday 2/26: Dina Ogon -- Manniskobarn

Folk rock, soul, bossanova, jazz, pop and hip hop beats converge in this exciting new quartet out of Sweden. Of course, they might conjure fellow Swedes ABBA, but fans of Khruangbin and Motown should also check them out. Immerse yourself in the exotic melodies, harmonies, and arrangements this band creates – “you’ll probably hear everything, winding and twisting in all manner of possible and impossible ways, like a music akin to a painting by M.C. Escher that makes sense at first, then invites everything and its opposite into the mix.” Dina Ogon is Anna Ahnlund on vocals and guitar, Daniel Ogren on guitar and keyboards, Christopher Cantillo on drums, and Love Orsan on bass.