Thursday 2/26: Dina Ogon -- Manniskobarn

By Martin Anderson
Published February 23, 2026 at 10:24 AM EST

Folk rock, soul, bossanova, jazz, pop and hip hop beats converge in this exciting new quartet out of Sweden. Of course, they might conjure fellow Swedes ABBA, but fans of Khruangbin and Motown should also check them out. Immerse yourself in the exotic melodies, harmonies, and arrangements this band creates – “you’ll probably hear everything, winding and twisting in all manner of possible and impossible ways, like a music akin to a painting by M.C. Escher that makes sense at first, then invites everything and its opposite into the mix.” Dina Ogon is Anna Ahnlund on vocals and guitar, Daniel Ogren on guitar and keyboards, Christopher Cantillo on drums, and Love Orsan on bass.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
