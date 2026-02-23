© 2026 WNCW
Monday 2/23: Altin Gun – Garip

By Martin Anderson
Published February 23, 2026

Our favorite Turkish psych-groove quintet from Amsterdam returns with a new album out this month. Garip is a tribute to the legendary Turkish folk singer Neşet Ertaş (1938–2012). Ertaş was a beloved icon of Anatolian music; a gifted singer, lyricist, and bağlama virtuoso who carried the spirit of the ashik folk tradition into the modern era. Garip ("Strange" in English) features ten of his compositions, each reimagined and richly expanded through Altın Gün’s distinctive lens of psychedelic rock and 80s-inspired pop.

Martin Anderson
